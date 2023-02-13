Diego Corredor is no longer the coach of Once Caldas

Diego Corridor he is no longer the technician Once Caldas, as confirmed by the club Manizales this Monday.

“Once Caldas informs that the team’s directives and the coach Diego Corredor decided, by mutual agreement, to terminate his relationship as coach of the white team,” the statement said.

And he added: “We thank Diego Corredor and his coaching staff for their work at the institution and we wish them much success.”

threatened

The set of Manizales It is not going through a good period, because of the four games played, two have been tied and the rest have lost.

The club occupies box 18 in the local tournament with only two points, which has unleashed a wave of criticism among fans.

Even, Corredor was threatened by some misfits, for which he had to direct escort in the defeat of his team, 1-2, against Golden Eagles.



