The general secretary of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, has had another ‘slip’ in an interview granted this Monday to the program ‘Public Square’, of the public radio station Onda Regional. The socialist leader he was referring to the scandal of out-of-protocol vaccinations in the Region, commenting on the dual “judicial and political” path that his party has in place to clarify a controversy “that brutally undermines the credibility of the health authority, which is the regional government.”

At one point in the interview, Conesa used an inappropriate verb to refer to this matter: “The people who should ensure compliance with the protocols have skipped it. It is a very serious issue, which has not occurred in any other autonomous community, and here we want to normalize, we want to sleep, you want to sodomize based on data protection».

According to the Royal Spanish Academy, the verb sodomize means “to subject someone to anal penetration.” It is, in addition, its only meaning, so it is intuited that the secretary general of the PSRM had a lapse.