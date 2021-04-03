The secretary general of the PSRM-PSOE, Diego Conesa, denounces that the regional president, Fernando López Miras, “has sold the future of our children, and that of the entire Region, to the extreme right”, in relation to the appointment of María Isabel Campuzano as the new Minister of Education and Culture.

“Allowing the extreme right to access the Government supposes the greatest contempt for citizenship that has been seen in decades and shows the most absolute disregard of López Miras for the million and a half inhabitants of the Region of Murcia”, declares the leader of the PSRM, which indicates that Campuzano’s accession to the regional government “endangers the future of the Region of Murcia.”

“Putting those who are only interested in educational vetoes to decide on education and culture means depriving children of our Region of opportunities, who will see their future opportunities curtailed,” Conesa ruling, denouncing that the arrival of the expelled from Vox ” It will be an unprecedented blow to our public education and to the rights and freedoms of our students.

“I am sure that citizens will clearly answer the selfishness that López Miras has shown when selling education and culture in exchange for staying in his chair. His days in the regional government are numbered, “concludes the leader who promoted the failed motion of censure together with Ciudadanos and which led to the opening of the negotiations that have culminated in this government crisis.