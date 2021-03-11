The PSRM leader “has decided to exclude himself” from the Executive because he is not willing to allow “the PP to try to stain” his name Diego Conesa, this Wednesday, at a press conference. / Javier Carrión / agm

The secretary general of the PSRM-PSOE, Diego Conesa, will not be part of the coalition government that will form the PSOE and Ciudadanos if the motion of censure prevails, as LA TRUTH pointed out. The regional leader “has decided to exclude himself” from the Executive, because is not willing to allow “the PP to try to taint the name of a government that he is going to work for a better and more transparent Region, “said socialist sources, referring to the reproaches to Cs for his open process in the courts of Totana. “If there is a party that has stained the image of the Region that has been the PP, with its corruption and its caciquil attitude in the Region of Murcia,” they point out.

The PSOE affirms that “Diego Conesa will serve with loyalty to this new Government that is going to work so that no one is left behind”, although he did not specify what his position will be. Socialist sources highlight “the generosity” of the Secretary General “putting the interests of the Region of Murcia above his own.” Diego Conesa has already demonstrated his exemplarity by renouncing the assessment for a complaint, which was already filed at the time, and which will undoubtedly be filed again.