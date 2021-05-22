The spokesman for the socialist parliamentary group and socialist general secretary of the Region of Murcia, Diego Conesa, was in Jumilla this Saturday within a round of visits to different municipalities in order to know the main demands and needs. In the case of the city of the Altiplano, he visited a farm located in the Aragona area, where Pedro Pérez, a young farmer, managed to diversify his plantations in order to make his production profitable. In this way, it went from just one hectare of vineyard to the current 11, where it grows cherries, pistachios, almonds and vines, all in dry land. For this reason, the socialist leader put it as an example and asked the Government of López Miras the need to carry out a Regional Agricultural Management Plan that facilitates the diversification of crops and that marks the uses of water, “since Jumilla does not even reach a single external contribution and this farm in which we find ourselves is not the same as an irrigated farm or those with intensive cultivation that need huge amounts of water ».

Diego Conesa assured that “it is time to put order and mark the needs of each area, leaving behind the banner policy around water, which has done so much damage to our Region and which has provided so few solutions.” In addition, in relation to the demonstration called by the Central Union of Irrigators in Madrid, he stated that “the PSRM is not going to participate in the PP circus, since we must make it clear to all farmers that we are against increasing ecological flows , we are working on it, and no decision has yet been made, something different from what happened in 2018 with the PP of Rajoy that left us 11 months with zero transfer ».

Likewise, Diego Conesa, who was accompanied by the mayor, several regional deputies and members of the local government team, later moved to the road between Jumilla and Fuenteálamo, whose state of conservation is “quite terrible” and where the socialist spokesman announced that will present an amendment to the budgets requesting its fix, “since it is a regional competition and there are sections of an extreme danger”. In addition, he regretted that this is another “of the many historical claims that Jumilla has and that continue to be addressed from the autonomous community.”

Finally, Diego Conesa referred to the latest polls published, downplaying them “since when I entered as general secretary, a poll was published in which we were awarded 9 deputies. Then we won the elections and got 17 representatives.