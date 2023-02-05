The ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ was the perfect setting for the official debut of Diego Laínez With the UANL Tigers, the azulcrema youth squad player had his first minutes with the cats on Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, after four years on the Old Continent.
Faced with this situation, his coach, the Argentine Diego Cocca He spoke at a press conference after the game, regarding the presentation of the youth.
“”Diego’s debut makes us happy, he came with great enthusiasm, he entered with three or four days and we know his quality and with that he seeks to contribute to the team. It’s complicated, he told us that he was drowning, he was tired, it was hard for him to go back and forth, that it doesn’t come with continuity, you have to be calm for it to start “”
– Diego Coca.
Regarding the game, the coach thanked for having won the victory after the sky-blue team put them in trouble on several occasions.
“The rival also played, they gave us a lot of forwards, they threw crosses at us, they made us suffer, there are moments that we have to suffer and the team knew how to handle it and, thank God, we got 3 points that are important to us. Cruz Azul is a team that has good players, who are not doing well with the results with a little more time and luck can reverse that situation,” he asserted.
Besides, cocca He spoke about the possibility of being considered to lead the Mexican team and made it clear that, for the moment, his commitment is with the San Nicolás de los Garza team: “I don’t suppose or dream anything, I spoke with the people of the team, a pleasant chat and it ended like this. I’m in Tigres, I’m a Tigres coach“, he assured.
