In the press conference after the first preseason game in the Sky Cup of the Tigres UANL against Mazatlán FC where they tied to zero scores, the new feline coach, Diego Coccaasked the auriazul fans for patience and understanding, to see the best performance of the team.
The Argentine strategist pointed out that they do not have explosiveness due to the fatigue of the preseason and that everything is a matter of time to observe the best performance.
“The most beautiful thing is the people, the amount that came, they are with the team, it is a great incentive, that people understand that they go 10 or 12 days, or that they are looking to regain physical condition, they are tired, they do not have explosiveness , dynamism, there is a risk of injury. I am happy with the delivery, the work, we are getting to know each other, sharing ideas, experience… it is a process and we have to give it time”
– Luis Suarez.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The next match of the Cup for Mexico, after this tie with the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ team, the San Nicolás de los Garza team will face the Atlas red and black team at ‘El Volcán’ this coming Saturday, December 17 , his former team with which he achieved the feat of winning a two-time championship and making the Guadalajara team champion again after more than 70 years.
#Diego #Coccas #message #fans #Tigres
Leave a Reply