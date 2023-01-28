Florian Thauvin came to Liga MX as a great figure and left after a step without pain or glory. The French winger never found the best version of him and he limited himself to offering some insights throughout his stay with the cats. Diego Cocca arrived to take charge of the cats in the Clausura 2023 and one of the first decisions of the Argentine strategist was not to have the world champion in 2018.
The technical director of the UANL team did not give the former Olympique de Marseille player a minute in the first three rounds of the championship and this week the institution announced the termination of Thauvin’s contract. In recent days, tensions between Tigres and the player have grown due to economic discrepancies. The former teammates of the European footballer have refused to comment on the situation.
Tigres needed to release one of its players not trained in Mexico to be able to register Nicolás Ibáñez, its bomb hire for the Clausura 2023. After the complicated decision of the UANL team, Diego Cocca came out to offer statements about the departure de Thauvin and how things happened:
“The board of directors took care of the contractual issue, we of the sports part, the truth is that that part is not pleasant at all and less with Florian who is a very good person, he is a very good player. Unfortunately, the rules are clear. The arrival was decided Nico Ibáñez and we had to get a player, and he decided on Florian, we wish him the best, we have discussed it, he has understood it. Football does not end here, on the contrary, he has the opportunity to seek new horizons, we wish him best of luck and support him in any way you can”
– Florian Thauvin
Florian Thauvin is currently a free player and can sign with any team of his choice. According to the FoxSports chain, Olympique de Lyon, Celta de Vigo and Valencia are three of the squads interested in hiring him. There would also be interest from MLS teams.
#Diego #Coccas #message #Florian #Thauvin #departure
Leave a Reply