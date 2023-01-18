The team of tigers He is ready to play his third game of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, when next Friday they enter the always complicated Caliente field to face off against Xolos de Tijuana.
Those led by the coach Diego Cocca They arrive as the broad favorites to start the semester with two wins, although there are 5 concerns that do not leave the Argentine helmsman alone. Here we present what it is about.
5. A defeat
After the two victories obtained in a forceful way, in case Tigres loses in this match, and against the third from last place in the competition, it would cause inconvenience to the fans, since they have reported on Santos and the current champion.
4. The lack of forcefulness
One of the points that has attracted the most attention is the forcefulness in front. The Tigres team has been lethal and they take advantage of each play to make a difference, however, if this forcefulness does not exist in this game, Xolos could surprise them.
3. Gignac off
The French striker is ‘on fire’ and continues to be the top reference for the feline team. However, if the ‘Big Mac’ doesn’t come out at its best, this could charge Tigres a bill at customs as complicated as Tijuana.
2. The weather
Winter continues in the Mexican territory and in the north of the country the new cold front is wreaking havoc. It is expected that by Friday at game time, the weather will be 6 degrees Celsius with a feeling of -1. Undoubtedly, the weather could work against those led by Cocca.
1. A hurt Xolos
One of Diego Cocca’s main concerns is that they will face a hurt Xolos. Those led by coach Ricardo Valiño have not been able to win so far in the tournament.
On matchday 1, Cruz Azul tied them at the last minute, and on the last date the Bravos de Juárez thrashed them 3-0. It is for this reason that they will leave everything on the field.
