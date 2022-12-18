Coach Diego Cocca you want to do a good job with all the tigersand now he is looking for a new signing to face Clausura 2023 in the best way.
In addition to Fernando Gorriarán, the strategist seeks to add another element to the start of the contest. It was in an interview where the helmsman explained that they continue to analyze the next new hire.
“We continue to analyze, we continue to see if there are options that come to give what the team lacks, we are constantly talking to the board”shared.
Likewise, Cocca mentioned that the time he has been able to work with the team has been short, and now with his participation in the SKY Cup It is where you have become most familiar with your template.
“The time is very short, there are two games in which we had 15 days beforehand. The most important thing is that the team understands not to let the rival play, to have the ball for as long as possible”he added.
Lastly, Diego Cocca said he was happy to have reunited with the Atlas players, the team with which he won the two-time championship.
“Very nice sensations, it’s nice that it’s a preparation game because I was able to greet everyone, joke around for a while, I’m very fond of those players who gave me a lot. I owe it to Tigres, I’m leaving happy for the win”sentenced.
Diego Cocca consummated his first official title in command of the cats in the SKY Cup, beating Atlas by the slightest difference.
#Diego #Cocca #continue #search #reinforcement #Clausura
