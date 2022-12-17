With the arrival of Diego Cocca to the technical direction of the club, a new era has begun within the Tigres, the UANL team will seek to find the titles that they did not achieve during the management of Miguel Herrera, which went from more to much less and it is for this reason that the board of directors is offering the Argentine coach the necessary facilities so that he can form the best possible squad.
After the arrival of Gorriarán and the departure of several players not valued by this coaching staff, Tigres continues with its movements within the market with the task of signing in specific areas where the coach notes deficiencies, one of them the position of center forward, since The Argentine boss would have requested in the last hours the signing of a ‘9’ that generates internal competition for Gignac or even becomes the partner of the squad, but, this arrival would immediately imply an exit.
According to information from sources close to Tigres, the striker who joins the pack must be a soccer player not born in Mexico and right now, the cats do not have places available, which is why the club and the coaching staff must make a decision . Do not renew Rafael Carioca and that the position be released automatically as of January 1st or, sign the renewal of the Brazilian midfielder and give way to Nicolás ‘Diente’ López, the least convincing offender within the team and who could be transferred if so desired by the coach.
#Diego #Cocca #sign #foreign #center #Tigres
Leave a Reply