Diego Cocca will not have an easy management within the Mexican National Team, the Argentine takes a group already qualified for the next World Cup due to his local status, for this very reason, the people of the Mexican Football Federation have put on their shoulders from the former coach of the Tigers, other tasks to be fulfilled since the main objective of every 4 years has already been met and that lightens the workload too much for the two-time champion with the Atlas team.
Within Diego’s immediate obligations, beyond what is done with the senior team, is staying close to the work of the teams with an age limit to probe for talent that he can use as a sparring partner or even accommodate him within the final Tri. Right now, it seems that it could be Cocca himself who has the first approach with a Mexican promise who at the moment defends the cause of La Roja de España, the goalkeeper Alex Padilla.
The 19-year-old Mexican is a member of the Bilbao lions and at the moment represents the Spanish under-21 team, however, according to information from the “Jóvenes Futbolistas Mexicana” portal, Diego had contact with Padilla within the calls he made to all the players who are active in the old continent and has informed him that he would like to take him into account for a call-up and that this way Alex knows the structure of his project and what the Tri can offer him.
#Diego #Cocca #protect #world #talent #Mexican #National #Team
Leave a Reply