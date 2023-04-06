In recent years, one of the players within the Mexican team that has received the most criticism is Héctor Herrera, because it is no secret to anyone that the former Atlético de Madrid has technical conditions that few footballers in the country’s history can boast. However, the Mexican with the passage of time has lost physical power, each game he passed he felt slower on the field and that is a factor why on many occasions he is happily surpassed by his rivals.
During the World Cup, ‘HH’ was one of the greats pointed out by the national fans, since in Messi’s goal against Argentina it is evident that Herrera’s slowness prevented the player from taking a shot that ended up in the nets. and sank El Tri inside the field. To this day, Herrera himself has declared himself eligible for the Mexican team despite thinking about his retirement, and it seems that Diego Cocca is thinking of giving him a chance.
Herrera’s return could take place this April for the friendly duel against the United States, it will not be a FIFA date and the duel also intersects with the CONCACAF calendar, which is why Cocca will be short of a piece, thus, the The coach appreciates Hector’s call now that there will be a gap open in El Tri. The technician wants to give him a chance to show that they are really in a position to at least be taken into account.
