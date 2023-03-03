Diego Cocca has presented his first call for the Nations League duels that will be played this month of March, a visit to the territory of Suriname and a return duel on the field of the Azteca Stadium against the representative of Jamaica. The list includes names that generate division of opinions, one that in particular attracts attention is that of Sebastián Córdova.
The player who was left out of the Mexican team for the World Cup experienced headaches during the time that Diego Cocca was coach of the Tigres. Of the five games that the Argentine led the UANL team; that is, a total of 450 official minutes, Sebastián was only on the pitch for one minute. The player was not taken into account by the strategist and they even had a couple of heated talks because the footballer was not satisfied with his role.
So little was Cocca’s interest in football from the former America, that Sebastián considered leaving the club in the summer market because he knew that it was not to the coach’s taste and the inactivity was signed. Despite this and the fact that Diego never had the Mexican, his name was included in a list of 34 players, a fact that is even more surprising considering that Córdova’s main role is to be a football generator and that his The area of the field could be the same as that of ‘Pocho’ Guzmán or ‘Chofis’ López, two players with a superlative level.
#Diego #Cocca #surprises #call #calling #Sebastián #Córdova
Leave a Reply