The reality is that the Mexican soccer league has not been one bit disappointing, the teams have left everything inside the field with the aim of going as far as possible in the kill or be killed stage. Until now, all the games have had a high degree of emotion, perhaps the first leg between the Tigres and the Rayados de Monterrey being the duel that has offered the least degree of spectacle.
In addition to the interesting collective level shown by the clubs, there are several players who are shining with their own light in this final round. One of them, a man who months ago was not even on the radar of the Liga MX and who is now stomping. This is Andrés Sánchez, the Atlético de San Luis goalkeeper who showed brilliant qualities during the key against América and has not only been targeted by other national soccer teams, but also by the Mexican team.
Sources anticipate that Sánchez has strongly attracted the attention of Diego Cocca, therefore it is possible that from now on there will be close monitoring of the evolution of the formation within the Tuzos de Pachuca. At the moment, it seems impossible for Andrés to be part of the next call with the Mexican team, since the coach is clear about his three goalkeepers, Ochoa, Acevedo and Malagón. But, in case any of these let down their guard, the 26-year-old Mexican could make a place for himself in El Tri.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Diego #Cocca #sets #sights #Atlético #San #Luis #player
Leave a Reply