In the absence of the official announcement by the club, sources confirm that there is a total agreement between Diego Cocca and Tigres for the Argentine to take the position of Miguel Herrera in the technical direction of the feline team. A decision that was made this week and that the felines are expected to announce after the women’s soccer final.
However, the Cocca thing is already handled as an open secret, since it is almost a fact that the Argentine will take the UANL team, so much so that the strategist would already be thinking about assembling the squad for 2023 and his first request is one of his trusted men in Atlas and an old acquaintance in Tigres, Julián Quiñones.
The Colombian, who already had a gray passage through the Tigres team a couple of seasons ago, is Cocca’s first immediate wish. Diego fully trusts the striker and that is why he has put his name on the transfer list, a move that would be a master for Atlas, since they got the player as a bargaining chip for Jesús Angulo and now they could sell him for up to 10 million of dollars.
