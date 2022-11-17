Yesterday and specifying what was an open secret for several days, the Tigers made official the arrival of Diego Martín Cocca to the technical direction of the team, the feline squad opted for the project of the two-time Liga MX champion coach after make the decision to end their employment relationship with Miguel Herrera and hope that the former Atlas coach will be the ideal subject to return the UANL to the title path.
Tigres’ bet is serious and the coach says he is delighted by the opportunity as well as very excited to be able to lead one of the most powerful squads in the country, however, this welcome was not all happiness, as he has only been in the club for a day and Diego Cocca has already received his first wake-up call.
In Tigres they made the decision to make Diego’s arrival official after the women’s soccer final itself that the club team won, although there was one person who was ahead of the rest, the wife of the Argentine coach who through their digital profiles congratulated to Cocca for the new challenge in his career ahead of the club’s official announcement, something that the feline board did not like at all and that generated a symbolic call for attention to Diego Martin.
Now, the coach and the sports area will sit down to talk about the assembly of the squad for 2023 where the royal team could make several modifications within its current squad.
