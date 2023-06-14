There is no tomorrow within the Mexican team for coach Diego Cocca and he knows it. The coach and his continuity at the head of El Tri will depend on what is done on the field this summer, since the people of the Mexican Football Federation, with everything and the internal chaos they are experiencing, demand that the Argentine win either the Nations League or the Gold Cup if he wants to keep his position after the month of July.
The first stop for Diego is in Las Vegas, where Mexico will visit the United States in the semifinal of the Nations League. This is a kill or die duel and that is why the coach, after many casualties due to injury and confirming his list of discards, is drawing up the best possible lineup for a new CONCACAF classic and everything indicates that Cocca has defined the warriors who will be measured against the stars and bars.
Diego maintains the line of five, Ochoa will be in goal; Julián Araujo on the right lane, Israel Reyes on the right for the center, César Montes in the center and everything indicates that Víctor Guzmán is taking over the race from Johan Vásquez. The rest of the defense is completed by Jesús Gallardo. Double containment, with Edson and Luis Chávez and ahead of them, like a ’10’, Orbelín Pineda. Finally double point, Alexis Vega defined as the second ‘9’ and everything indicates that Santiago Giménez will be the starting center forward.
