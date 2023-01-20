Tigres has had a great start in the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament. The team led by Diego Cocca has six points in their first two games and has scored an incredible seven goals in this journey. For this semester, the Monterrey club hired Fernando Gorriarán, one of the great figures of Santos Laguna.
Before the closing of the winter market, the UANL board of directors managed to hire Nicolás Ibáñez, the current scoring champion, and is still negotiating the arrival of Diego Lainez, who is defining his situation with Betis.
The cats, without a doubt, have the most powerful squad in Mexican soccer and with these signings it seems that they will be unbeatable. From this moment they are the top candidates to keep the Clausura 2023 title.
Before the duel on matchday 3 against Xolos de Tijuana, the Argentine strategist sent a message and spoke about the current squad and reinforcements.
“They are opinions, each one can express what they think. I speak for myself and I am going to look for the best players who can perform in Mexican soccer, I am not interested in age, career, this is for performance. It is a team with a lot of demand, and those who are up to it will be with us and those who are not, we will try to work on them”
– Diego Cocca
Cocca affirmed that having Gorriarán and Ibáñez as reinforcements is a privilege and a challenge. The strategist who won the two-time championship with Atlas affirmed that the Tigres board of directors does not stop surprising him and that one last reinforcement could still arrive. Although he did not mention the footballer’s name, it is inferred that it could be Diego Lainez.
