Yesterday one of the most anticipated matches of the Sunday day was played between Santos Laguna and tigers. In this game that has become relevant in recent years, those led by Diego Cocca they were wide dominators and won by a 3-0 win.
With the departure of Miguel Herrera from office, the uncertainty among the fans about what the start would be like with Cocca at the helm did not wait. However, in this match they showed forcefulness up front and took advantage of the numerical advantage to win on the scoreboard.
Although the first half was doubtful, since Santos had the ball and tigers he made mistakes in the lower half of the field, a situation that bothered Cocca, who repeatedly turned to Lichnovsky to keep an eye on coverage.
Already in the complementary part the story was different, and with the expulsion of the player from Santista ‘Mudo’ Aguirre, the Auriazules took the opportunity to throw all the meat on the grill and beat the locals.
What the fans liked was that everything worked out for Tigres on the pitch. The first goal was from a blackboard, with an elaborate play for Reyes to open the scoring. The second and third goals were a carbon copy and the public liked this.
Through social networks users praised for Diego Cocca, mentioning that they are with everything in the ‘cocconeta’, and today more than ever, they have started with renewed illusions. With this victory, the long 11-year drought of not beating Santos in the TSM ended. Without a doubt, a good start for the Argentine helmsman in his first league match with Tigres,
