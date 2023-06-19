The Vegas, Nevada.- Diego Cocca appeared in the media conference at the end of the match for the third and fourth in the Concacaf League of Nations between Mexico and Panama today. The National selection won by a slim margin in the Allegiant Stadium after receiving a tough 3-0 win by USA in semis.

The Argentine coach rescued the attitude of his teams in this Sunday’s game to win, something that was necessary to obtain before his debut in the Gold Cup 2023 before her counterpart Honduras next week.

«Today it was important to win, the attitude that the team had was good. We saw a fighting team that never stopped running. I rescue the attitude of the players who recovered after the last game against USA», he declared.

Jesus Gallardo scored the winning goal

Twitter Mexican National Team

On the other hand, Diego Cocca recognized that there is much to improve in the Mexican team that has no goal. «We must improve in the definition. I know that we will do it with work and for that we also need time. We are going to build a competitive team, I have no doubts, “he assured at the same time in revealing that he seeks to assemble a flexible team in the selection.

Diego Cocca at a press conference

middle jam

«I promise to work, give it seriousness, identity, to form a group that knows what to do on the field and that it infects it, when we spread that, situations will come. The players give me the system and I am going to try to use what football has given me, we are getting to know them and we are testing them, I like a flexible team. I feel privileged to be here.” pointed out Diego Cocca after the 1-0 victory in Las Vegas.