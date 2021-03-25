You saw Bono’s goal against Valladolid in the foreground.

It was incredible. Sevilla is like that, the more we fight, the more good things can happen to us. We never give up.

How are you physically? In some games he was somewhat limping.

I am not injured. Some games I played more loaded but I feel good. This break will be good for all the players to recover and come back stronger.

44 games this season for Sevilla, 59 since June … Isn’t that a lot of whiplash?

It is difficult to play so much, but we have to fulfill our obligation. There was no other way to compete because of this pandemic and although we wanted to continue in all the competitions, it is going to be good for us in some way that now we have a game again every week. Playing so much is the toll you had to pay for trying to win things.

Has Sevilla recovered mentally, too, from the sticks against Barcelona in the Cup and Dortmund in the Champions League?

It hurts a lot to lose in the last seconds of a game, as it happened at the Camp Nou, but we knew that Barcelona have done that before. It can happen to you against such a great team. After the Cup we went with everything to Dortmund, we tried to honor him by never giving up and the result was not favorable. But we left the Champions League with our heads very high.

That shot you didn’t make at 2-2 in the last second …

I see the play and yes, maybe he could have tried to shoot, but we don’t know if he was going to go in either. He was positioned to shoot at goal but instantly the defender was already on the firing line. From the outside it seems easier.

How was that double confrontation with Haaland?

He is a forward with great strength and who finishes very well. In the first leg it was more difficult for me, in the return we already knew what we had to do and I think we compete as equals. Haaland has a lot of goals and also wants the ball. It has personality. With space it does more damage, you can see that. With the quality it has, it can be among the largest.

How are Sevilla facing these last 10 games? Is the Champions ready?

Nothing is done. There are 10 games left in which a lot can happen but this team is ready to face it all.

Do you think that the referees look at you with a magnifying glass because of your size?

I hope not. Although it is true that many times we have to use force in some actions and the referees, because of your size or height, think that you have gone too far. But for that they have the VAR, to analyze each decision. In Valladolid I went head to head with a rival and the referee told me that the penalty was not for that. All strong contacts are not fault. The play they lock me on? If he is a smaller striker, they will still whistle a penalty, for me it is very clear.

In Seville they want to renew him.

This is my home, I am very happy with the club and the fans. It’s true that I’ve been talking to Monchi and Sevilla and I think I’ve done a good job. We will see what we are going to do, if we agree.

The one who seems not to continue is his partner Koundé.

Many clubs will be interested in him, for sure. Every game grows, every minute that passes we see that it evolves and gains confidence and experience. That is important. I don’t know what will happen to his future.

And Papu? It aroused a lot of expectation but dances are lacking …

Papu is a great player and a great person. Hopefully he scores a lot of goals so we can dance a lot.