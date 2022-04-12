Diego Carlos finalizes these days the efforts to nationalize Spanish, something that in Sevilla they hope will happen before the start of the next season. The Brazilian center-back completed the Spanish constitutional and sociocultural knowledge test (CCSE) a few weeks ago and, pending the results, it will not take long to acquire the double passport.

The circustance it will increase its already important market value, since it would not occupy a non-EU position. During the past month of January, the English Newcastle offered around 35 million euros for Diego Carlos, a proposal that Sevilla then decided not to consider. With just turned 29 and an agreed renewal (which was not announced) It will be necessary to see what the Nervionenses decide next summer regarding the continuity of the Barra Bonita center-back.

Obtaining Spanish nationality will make Diego Carlos selectable by Luis Enrique, although not immediately. The stocky defender has become an Olympic gold medalist for Brazil in Tokyo and, although Tite has not made him make his official debut (he has been called up), years before he had played with the Verdeamarelha U-21 team. It is because of this presence in the youth teams in Brazil that, according to FIFA regulations, he can only be called up by Spain five years after arriving in the country. Therefore, Luis Enrique could call him from 2024, although it remains to be seen if the player prefers the Red option.

Because Diego Carlos hopes to go to the World Cup in Qatar and, for now, to do so with Brazil. And that in Seville it is very strange that Tite has not called him lately despite the high level that continues to exhibit. He is the footballer who has played the most with Lopetegui so far this season, 3,305 minutes. A performance that has practically not dropped since He will arrive in Nervión in the summer of 2019, from Nantes, in exchange for around 15 million euros.