The Sevilla player Diego Carlos gave an interview to the Brazilian portal Globo.com in which he acknowledged his surprise at having been called up for the Olympic Games, in addition to confirming that his renewal for Sevilla is almost ready and raising expectations for the next season.

“I was at my parents’ house and when my name came out we started to celebrate it. I didn’t expect this call, I was always attentive, but it wasn’t a kind of wait for” I’m going to the Olympics, I have the opportunity to go. His name was a great emotion, I was very happy and I am still speechless “, Diego Carlos explained about the call from Brazil, in addition to clarifying that in Nervión he did not put any fault to his call:” With Sevilla he was very calm, they received an email and calls from the convocation, people called me, they were happy and congratulated me. The club is proud of me for representing my country. There was nothing to block or want to cancel, they just congratulated me for the call. I was also very happy with the confidence that the club gave me and I hope to do something nice there to also represent Sevilla “.

And regarding Sevilla, Diego Carlos confirmed that his renewal is almost ready and raised expectations for the next season: “I keep talking with Monchi, the Sevilla manager, we are having a nice talk, the renewal is about to happen. It is going very well, I am happy at Sevilla, a wonderful club, little by little we have been achieving something beautiful. God willing, this season we are going to achieve something better than last season. “