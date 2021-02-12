The smile of Diego Buonanotte (32) on the lawn of the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium says it all. Although he was not an undisputed starter this season under the command of his compatriot Ariel Holan, his contribution to the campaign that culminated in the three-time championship of the Catholic University was fundamental when the title options seemed to slip away. Caught in a string of injuries, the Dwarf commanded youth in key matches to obtain a historic and unprecedented three-time championship for the team millionaire Chilean. Buonanotte loves UC, the fans love him and that idyll does not go unnoticed.

In extensive conversation with Clarion, the one born in Teodelina, Santa Fe, referred to his career, his love for River Plate, the blows that life gave him and the bond that unites him to Chile after the coronation with the Cruzado, where in addition to Holan he had as Argentine company to Matías Dituro, Luciano Aued, Gastón Lezcano and Fernando Zampedri.

The players of the Catholic University celebrate after being crowned three-time champions of the First Division National Tournament. Photo: EFE

From the red band to the blue band

Talking about Buonanotte is talking about an important part of River’s history. From his first forays on the court, when he alternated with Gonzalo Higuaín in the first team, the trust that Daniel Passarella placed in him, until the end with that unthinkable and unwanted descent beyond having almost no place in that team.

“First as a player, I keep a memory and eternal gratitude to that institution, because it gave me everything. And then as a fan, enjoying the moment that River lives, enjoying Marcelo (Gallardo) as a coach. I had him as a partner: Marcelo is a great person, he’s a very correct guy”, He says.

On the DT of the Millionaire, he does not skimp on praise. “His work is reflected. At every press conference he does, I get excited. I am very struck by the clarity, simplicity and simplicity with which he speaks. I think that he should transmit it to his players and that is why his players do things so well on the field. There are many things that are being done well in River and that is why River is in the place where it should always be ”.

Buonanotte and Gallardo in their times as partners in River.

And he continues: “My children are also happy, because I tell them what I have had to live there, I tell them the love I have for that shirt too, and obviously whatever game they play we are supporting and admiring them from afar.”

While Buonanotte does not think about retirement, the possibility of returning to the Monumental and wearing the red band again in the final stretch of his career is a thought among some fans of the red band.

“I think it would be disrespectful on my part, first for the Catholic fan and second for the River fan. I am very respectful and Today if I wear River’s shirt, it’s just to encourage him through the television”, He clarifies.

The blows of life

But it is clear that in Argentina the Olympic gold in Beijing 2008 keeps a good part of its affections and its history. A story that was marked by moments of tragedy such as the tragic accident in which he lost three of his friends and the recent death of his father, who passed away in 2018. They also keep a special space in this sweet moment of the playmaker.

“At these moments, one always remembers the people who are not there. I always say my friends and now I also remember my old man, who was the first one who made me kick a ball … And at this time obviously he is strange too. In every game, in every win or in every defeat, my father’s call was important. Today it is not there, but surely from above it is the one that illuminates me, the one that guides me and marks the path for me ”, he reflects.

The idyll with the Chileans

“There are six titles. Four national tournaments and two Super Cups. For me it is something incredible, it is something beautiful that I never experienced – a three-time championship – the truth is that it is fantastic, a beautiful feeling. Since I arrived at Católica, we made a perfect bond with the crusader fan. Happiness is enormous and I only have words of thanks for the crusader people, for the institution and we as a group have to continue wanting to make history, ”says Diego Buonanotte, visibly happy, when he begins to reflect on his current club.

Going to San Carlos de Apoquindo is going to listen to the songs that the fans chant him game by game. Something similar to the song of Marcelo Salas in River, but on the other side of the mountain range.

Goal hug between Fernando Zampedri and Diego Buonanotte. Photo: AFP

“I don’t know what makes the bond with the fans so special. I’m even a little embarrassed when you go to the stadium and people sing my name. One feels such great affection, one wonders why? I think it goes a bit for the affection, the effort and the love with which one can play. I feel very happy at this club and I hope to continue making history at this club. I think people can see that side. “

In Chile, the phenomenon of Catholicism is an obligatory subject in sports programs. The team was the absolute dominator of the local scene for the last five years, which also coincide with the time of the Dwarf in the country. But there is no chance there, according to Diego: “It is a very serious institution. Since the day I arrived, in 2016, they had always spoken highly of the club, that they were very serious. An institution that gave great importance to human quality, to the person. Then, obviously, he was right or is getting the hiring right. In the last three-time championship we had three different coaches, and this group of players, whose base was always more or less strong, was able to carry out each idea of ​​each coach. There is not a single virtue of this club, there are many things that are making Católica continue to make history.

Santiago de Chile. Correspondent.