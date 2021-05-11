A few days after being discharged, after being hospitalized for a bilateral pneumonia coronavirus product, Diego Brancatelli (44) recounted how the disease transited and revealed a particular symptom you had before you had trouble breathing.

In dialogue with Paulo Vilouta (55) on radio La Red, the journalist told what his worst fears were, how he organized with his wife, Cecilia Insinga (37), who was also infected, why he was admitted and what consequences the virus left in his body.

“This started two Thursdays ago with the famous day of Intractable. I won’t see Cecilia there again. We separated. The great battle that I am winning is to be talking with you, but I lost all the small battles that one has since the Covid began, “the panelist of the aforementioned cycle of America began by saying.

And followed: “You wished you didn’t have Covid, well done, I had it. After having no symptoms, nothing happens but the next day: fever. Then I had a good time, they did a CT scan, all good, and at four, five days I start with a cough and hiccups. Three full days from the time I woke up to the time I went to bed. Unbearable: hiccups, hiccups, every three seconds. “

Diego Brancatelli with his wife and children. Photo: Instagram

“This hiccup I had heard in other cases. It is rare but many people are mixed with a cough or hiccup alone but hey, each story is different “, observed Ángel de Brito (44) in The angels of the morning (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 9.30 a.m.), where this Tuesday the interview that Vilouta did with his partner Intractable.

After recounting that particular symptom that he suffered for 72 hours, Brancatelli said: “After a week the cough was getting stronger and Cecilia tests positive. There one begins to wonder ‘can we get together again?’. The doctor told me he didn’t like the cough at all, give me a syrup … and on Sunday: fever. It was already ten days after that, and on Monday the hospitalization for bilateral pneumonia was decided. There another nightmare began“.

“I wanted to avoid the respirator and I succeeded. I went into the hospital, they gave me serum and I spent those days with a lot of coughing and shortness of breath. When I was leaving they checked everything. Remoras came out in the blood. That can form a thrombosis and I have 15 days of injections“, the journalist completed.

Days ago, after being discharged from the La Trinidad Sanatorium from Palermo, on the afternoon of last Friday, Brancatelli had shared his happiness on social networks and spoke exclusively with Clarion.

Diego Brancatelli and his two sons. Photo: Instagram.

“It was very strong. It got long. He came from ten days of isolation, which he had spent without the family, missing them horrors and the last day that should be the one of the reunion with them, I started to decompensate. Which later led to the tomography and the personal physician organized the hospitalization. Five more days that were eternal … “, said the panelist.

And he opined: “Regardless of the clinical and the difficult, the fears, fears, everything that one has been hearing. You know how the story begins but never how the story ends. The fear of never seeing family again, etc. Today I was able to get that relief from hugging them and knowing that I did it again. “

HA