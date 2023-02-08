Diego Botín, until now second in command in the F50 Victoria, will be the new driver and leader of the Spanish boat that competes in SailGP. He replaces, by decision of Russell Coutts, the skipper of the so-called formula 1 of the sea competition, the previous boss, Jordi Xammar. Botín, 29, and a 49er Olympic sailor in Rio and Tokyo, will share command of the Spanish team with the wing manager, Florian Trittel, and leaves his position as flight controller to Joel Rodríguez. Coutts also decided that María del Mar Ros would stop being the CEO of the team.

The team has announced the changes ahead of the trip to Sydney, where the ninth of the season’s 11 regattas will be held next weekend. The Spanish boat occupies the eighth position, the penultimate, in the classification and this has been, officially, the main reason that has led to the change of direction. Jordi Xammar, 29, like Botín, and Olympic bronze medalist in Tokyo in the 470, came behind the wheel of SailGP in March 2022, in the last Grand Prix of the previous season. As reflected in the documentary Racing on the Edge, about the adventures of the Spanish boat, it has been 11 months for him on the razor’s edge, always with the encouragement of Coutts on his neck. The North American sailor, five times winner of the America’s Cup, and co-founder of SailGP in 2018 with the financial help of Larry Ellison, the owner of Oracle, already made public his doubts about Xammar and his desire that Botín replace him, last September , during the dispute of the Cádiz GP.

Botín and Trittel will steer the ship already at the Sydney GP, on February 18 and 19. Nicole van der Velden continues as strategist.

