Without a doubt, the image of Diego Boneta It has become popular on a large scale in recent years. This is due to his leading role in Luis Miguel: the series, original production of Netflix that took us back to the past of the ‘Sol de México’ and kept us on edge during each episode that was broadcast.

However, the life of Luis Miguel has not been the only object of interest for the big streaming companies. Through a post on his official Twitter account, Paramount Plus Latin America has shared the list of its new projects, which will be part of its catalog of original productions.

“The talented heart robber @DiegoBoneta will star in this story based on the incredible and adventurous life of Carlos ‘Coco’ Nogales, known for being one of the greatest surfers in the world,” the company describes in the aforementioned publication.

Diego Boneta will star in La gran ola, a biopic based on the life of ‘Coco’ Nogales. Photo: Twitter / @ ParamountPlusLA

For now, it is known that this new adaptation will be titled The Great Wave. Likewise, EFE has shared that the The plot will start from the beginnings of Nogales, when he was a developing talent, and will continue until he became a legend of surfing.

The Great Wave wouldn’t be the only Paramount Plus project to feature Boneta. In fact, it was announced that the Mexican actor will also star in At midnight, a romantic comedy where – according to EFE confirms – a couple of young people will put their love to the test.

On the other hand, Boneta is not the only Mexican actor who will be present at future Paramount Plus Originals premieres. Demián Bichir was confirmed in the aforementioned publication to star in JG Ballar Adaptation, a series based on The air disaster, by writer JG Ballard.