They started in show business at almost the same age. A young Diego Boneta moved with ease on the stage of a television talent show in Mexico singing The girl in the blue bikini one of the first songs by Luis Miguel. Almost 20 years later, the same Sun of Mexico accepted him to embody him in his documentary series and, from there, he took off in Hollywood with more roles in films such as Monster Hunter and Terminator. Following the success of his first season of the series Luis Miguel In 2018, Netflix prepares the launch of the second part of the story of his life, which will premiere the day before Micky’s birthday this Sunday, April 18. In this installment, Boneta will have to play a more adult Luis Miguel, a stage where more aspects in common that he has with the character to whom he has devoted so much effort to resemble will be revealed. From his time as a teenage idol, through his obsession with perfection, to his relationship with Michelle Salas, the singer’s daughter.

Diego Boneta (Mexico City, 1990) is the eldest of three siblings, the son of a Mexican engineer father and an American mother who led him to his first television appearance in FAME, the contest with the same format as Triumph operation. Boneta was then the same age as Luis Miguel when he released his first album. However, unlike Sol de México, Boneta did not succeed in the first attempt, since he was fifth in the contest. Far from being demotivated, he continued his acting career and landed his first job the following year on a Mexican soap opera. He was stuck in this sector throughout his adolescence, until its culmination in the youth soap opera Rebel –adaptation of the Argentine soap opera Rebel way-. After this small first success, Boneta was encouraged to launch his first album at the age of 15, entitled Diego. He managed to reach a gold record in Brazil, Chile and the United States and three years later he won the award for his album again Indigo.

However, his career was not quite taking off. After coming of age, he moved to the United States and landed small roles in television and film productions. The long and competitive road to success meant accepting appearances for the Disney television channel, a short role in the teenage series Pretty little liars and even a role in the second installment of the film Bad Girls. It was not until 2012 that he succeeded, when he shared credits with Tom Cruise in the musical film Rock of ages. It is in this film where Boneta shows off his vocal cords for the first time and, like Luis Miguel, he becomes a teenage idol whose face paints the rooms of his fans.

The lead was led by Mexican singer Diego Boneta, learning the movements of ‘El Sol’ and playing a great role. Internet

A few more appearances with small roles in series like Jane the virgin Y Scream queens It’s how long it would take to reach the biggest springboard of his career. In 2016, a Luis Miguel lost in the silence of the last years of his life returned in 2016 to give a statement, something very unusual for him. “It has taken me a long time to decide to tell my story, and I have always looked for the right team to bring it to the public in the right way,” he said. Boneta was chosen to embody the Latin American idol, and he took the job very seriously.

Like El Sol, his obsession with perfection took him to the limit of characterization and the study of corporality, personality, tanning and tones of voice. Boneta not only fixed his teeth with a prosthesis on the blades to look more like Luismi, but he also studied where he paused when breathing. Finally, he ended up merging with the character to the point of having problems getting out of it, as he confessed in an interview with Rolling Stones.

His efforts paid off, and the first season was a resounding success. So great was the reception that the songs reinterpreted with Boneta’s voice rescued the youth public’s taste for boleros. In this second season, Luis Miguel will continue the search for his mother, he will survive an accident on stage that will threaten his career and will elevate the luxury of his lifestyle. The steepest rise of his career, like the one experienced by Boneta, who between one season and another has taken advantage of his own momentum to shoot the latest installment of Terminator and Monster Hunter.

One of the most anticipated moments of this second part is the meeting of Luis Miguel with his first daughter, Michelle Salas, whom he rejected for 11 years. Boneta knows this character well, since in 2013 he had a brief relationship with Salas in Los Angeles, where they were photographed a couple of caramelized occasions. At present, and fortunately for his followers, he has no confirmed love affair.

Beyond his work as an actor and singer, the smiling actor keeps his private life highly protected. The boy with brown eyes and long eyelashes does not reveal his romantic relationships on his social networks. His list of publications is limited to sharing scenes with his family, to which he is very attached. His Instagram is a showcase of his hiking trails, photos of him sporting a tan and abs, and some comedic video he recorded during his quarantine while filming the second season of Luis Miguel I was paralyzed. He also dedicates a wide space to show off his only great declared love: his dog Akila, whom he consents with his own account on the social network and whom he has dragged into the industry with advertisements for snacks canines.