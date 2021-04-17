Who does the artist listen to alone? Who will you see when you expose your shadows and wishes to the sun? This Sunday 18, a day before Luis Miguel turns 51, the new phase of his fictional reappearance -by Netflix- will open in this harsh time of pandemic: the second season of Luis Miguel, the series.

At about 21 the first two episodes will be released, and, six more, every Sunday to come. And the actor Diego Boneta will return to the skin, the voice and the enigmas of his greatest idol. Will it be known what happened to Marcela Basteri, his mother? What Luis Miguel will return for millions, near or far from the real one?

He too is briefly alone. From an uncertain point in Mexico or Europe, Boneta, 30, materializes on camera for a fleeting online meeting (from a Zoom-like platform) with Clarion: “I tried to do my best work, you know? That is all that one can do ”, says the interpreter and singer.

The second season of “Luis Miguel, the series” will come in a dropper: two stages together and then one a week.

This second part will intersect two timelines in the life of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri (such his full name) between 1992-2006: the artist of the ’90s, in renewed danceable pop success, and, more than ten years later, with another weight, and already preoccupied with making a record about Christmas.

“The brighter the sun, the darker its shadows”, is he leitmotiv of this second season. In the ’90s the star will be seen still young, sunk in his ego and his continental glory, already between the disc Aries (1993) and Nothing is the same (1996), with which he packed the records, the 15 parties and even the international pop and rock charts.

Already for 2005-2006 the most mature icon and with tense features from time, lack of sleep and with some excesses, also with a focus on your health.

To the delight and tension of global fans, the series, produced by MGM and Gato Grande Productions for Netflix, “darker than the previous one”, according to Boneta, will make the Sol de México deal with brightness, stress and loneliness.

With its exponential fame in search of some tranquility. In the other phase, after the album Mexico on the skin (2005), will seek to reconnect with his 18-year-old daughter, whom he stopped seeing eleven years ago: Michelle Salas (played by the actress and model Macarena Achaga, based in Mexico).

This stage, Diego Boneta had to recreate the glory and certain excesses of Luismi.

It remains to be seen if the dramatic engine of the first season – and perhaps his entire life – is maintained: find Marcela Basteri, her mother. In this regard, Diego Boneta knows what to say and what not spoil.

-In this second season, which of your questions about Luis Miguel do you think you could answer? Which ones have not yet?

-You know? The challenge of the second season was to play both characters, both Luis Migueles: that of the nineties and the two thousand. And for me it was important that he did feel that they were like two different characters. In body, energy, voice … And, definitely, the second season was a greater challenge than the first, precisely because of that.

Boneta sighs now without looking at the camera. He has a quiff more from this era than from the ’90s and he wears a navy blue shirt without a collar: with more subtle white and orange lines than the Versace design that Luis Miguel used then (and that will recreate the series).

The Mexican actor barely bows his head, in a gesture akin to his role in fiction, and his lips tighten his smile. “I can tell you that this season I absolutely threw all the desire in the world in terms of preparation. For me it is always the most important thing with a character and with a project: the preparation before starting a shoot. In fact, I prepared myself with my teacher, Juan Carlos Corazza, who is Argentine and who lives in Madrid. For me that was essential to be able to find the body, the voice … ”.

Boneta closes his eyes on this screen. And he talks about “the energy of both characters, both Luis Miguel is, obviously, studying a lot of material from interviews, concerts, everything. Well, nothing. Perhaps the public can answer that question you asked me better than I, since I was so into this! And yes I can tell you that my dedication and that of the team, for this season, was with blood, modesty and tears, broder. Especially after having seen the success of the first season, a success that we did not expect. And in this one it was very important for us that the story, above all, and the scripts, were of quality for the public ”.

This Sunday 18 the first two chapters arrive together: Luismi’s mini-marathon.

Now Boneta opens his eyes and loosens his chin, thinking about another factor of production that inevitably weighed in the second stage of Luis Miguel, the series. “Not rushing from season to season. COVID-19 crossed us, which was a total unforeseen event, but we take great care of the quality of the entire project, ”he remarks.

The first season (in 2018) had ended with the death, on December 9, 1992, of the initial villain: the abusive father of the Sun, Luis Rey (Óscar Jaenada), and now “Micky” -as they say intimately- may have to take care of his younger brothers, Alex Gallego Basteri (Juanpa Zurita, his actor) and Sergio Rey “Serginho” Gallego Basteri (approached by Axel Llunas, Izan’s brother, who made the boy Luis Miguel in the first season).

Meanwhile, his manager of true paternal affection, the smoker Hugo López (in charge of the argentino César Bordón), faces his colon cancer, amid the high demand for hits, recitals, festivals and business tensions. A new employee at López’s company, the calculating Patricio Robles (played by Mexican Pablo Cruz Guerrero), sharpens his ears and his ambitions around Luis Miguel.

Will Boneta, as a famous artist, identify with the tension that Luis Miguel experienced between two such different managers? Or do you see them as complementary? “Look, it’s part of this,” he explains to Clarion-. I’ve been in this for twenty years and I have had to deal with terrible managers and with managers that, well, I’m still working with now. It’s part of the difficult thing about this industry, you know? It is an industry full of many sharks, like many others. And you have to know how to identify which is which before they eat you, heh heh ”.

Beyond certain similarities, Diego Boneta had a deep composition work to recreate the Sun King.

Something reveals one of the promotional trailers for this Sunday’s premiere. “We have almost 90 million with the tour. When are you going to stop? “, his friend and collaborator Mauricio Ambrosi (the Spanish actor Fernando Guallar) tells Luis Miguel.

“Never”, answers Boneta in the still youthful body of El Sol, in the midst of the excessive noise of a disco and some collision of glasses. In the trailer then there will be a timeskip. “They say you are a great crooner”, He is greeted by his idol Frank Sinatra in the United States, alluding to singers, like him, of nocturnal elegance for the standards of romance and jazz. “I try”, Luis Miguel manages to answer.

The trailer does not reveal the details of that meeting, but the calculations of the fans on social networks say that the fictional character of representative Patricio Robles will be key there: a supposed combination of the two real ones that Luis Miguel had after the death of Hugo López, in 1993.

And the crooner that Boneta himself deciphers may appear sharing the song Come fly with me with Sinatra, for the famous album Duets II (1994), or at that historically documented private 80th birthday party attended by Bono, Sharon Stone, Robert de Niro, Little Richard and others.

These enigmas and wishes are multiplied for the second season, as well as a certainty: Boneta managed to recreate with the highest quality, in his throat, the songs of Luis Miguel. The first trailer, from 2020, with How is it possible that by my side (of the disk Nothing is the same), or his reinterpretation in Rithm & Blues of the ultra-hit What level of woman (from Aries), available on digital platforms since last Thursday, as the official soundtrack of Sony Music.

-Diego, which of your new interpretations of Luis Miguel’s hits is your favorite?

-Ugh, uf, uf, it changes day by day. Until you forget me I’m lovin ‘it. It is a song that he composed Juan Luis Guerra And it’s something that not many people know. The fans yes, obviously, but not all. I like the music of this second season, mind you, I like it more than the first. And also the incredible thing about this was that Kiko Cibrián, who produced and composed several of these songs, is the one who also produced the soundtrack of the series. All you hear is not the original demos, but new recordings: brand new. For me that was very special!

The physical transformation of Boneta into the mature Luis Miguel



“Micky, how long are you going to keep looking for her?” “Mr. Gallego, you have to choose if you want to go with this to the end”, the voices resound in the mind of Luis Miguel, from the first season.

And what happens in Diego Boneta’s body this season? The actor debuted at age 12 on the reality show FAMA code, in 2002, and there he took fifth place with his version of The girl in the blue bikini, went through soap operas and several Hollywood productions (Rock of Ages, Scream Queens, Terminator: Dark Fate and Monster Hunter), always worked hard to get to high tones, voice color, and physique du role by Luis Miguel.

The challenge vibrated even more in the second season. If in the previous one he had had to lose up to 12 kilos, in which he starts this Sunday he had to gain almost ten kilos to rigorously embody the artist in 2005. Is not a spoiler: On April 12, a backstage video of the characterization of his face was released, by Alfredo “Tigre” Mora, head of the series’ makeup department, and with designs by Bill Corso, awarded several times in Hollywood.

“First the application took six hours. We fine-tuned everything and lowered it to two and a half hours. It is the first time that I have to do such intense body work”, Detailed Boneta.

