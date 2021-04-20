The long-awaited premiere of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series has caused a stir among all his fans. And to the surprise of many, Diego Boneta, who embodies the ‘Sol de México’ in the successful Netflix production, shared on his social networks the entire transformation process to be able to play the singer.

On his Instagram account, Boneta posted a video in which he shows what the characterization of him is like to make him look like the interpreter of “Now you can leave.”

The actor said that initially becoming the artist took him six hours. But, over time, they were able to adjust the process to do it in 150 minutes.

“ Giving life to a Mexican icon like Luis Miguel is an honor for me and this season the challenge is greater due to the changes in the timeline. Thank you and congratulations to the entire makeup and characterization team of Luis Miguel, the series for their work, ”reads the description of the video posted on Instagram.

Likewise, Diego Boneta revealed that it is the first time that he has to play a character with such a complex characterization.

“This is the first time I have to do such intense body work like this. The big difference is in the energy and in the weight of the years ”, affirmed Boneta regarding this production.

“Having Luis Miguel’s mask, the two cheeks and the forehead, are quite subtle things, but the change is impressive What does it do?

