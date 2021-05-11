A few weeks ago, Diego Boneta and Renata Notni announced their relationship with a photo session, where they showed off together and caramelized, prior to the premiere of Luis Miguel, the series.

However, despite having made their relationship official, both kept their romance low profile and had not been encouraged to comment on it. This time, after a vacation on the Mexican beaches, the actor returned to the city and on his way through the airport was caught by the press next to Renata Notni and could not help but comment on their relationship.

“What is not seen, is not asked, exactly (…) I am also very happy and very happy” He commented when the reporter mentioned that his partner was very happy by his side.

In addition, Diego Boneta He was quite satisfied with the resounding success achieved by the second installment of the Netflix series, which has already been on the platform for a few weeks.

“Amazing. Every weekend I am more surprised by memes and what people say, memes make my day, but I think it is incredible to see the response from the public, it moves me a lot and it is something that I greatly appreciated”, He pointed out before the cameras of Eden Dorantes.

