They confirmed it! Rumors of a possible relationship between Diego Boneta and the actress Renata notni they ended, as they both announced their romance before the premiere of Luis Miguel, the series, where they showed off together. They did not hesitate to be affectionate on camera.

According to versions of the Mexican press, both had a long distance relationship for work reasons. While Bonnet I was in Mexico shooting the second season of the hit Netflix production, Notni He lived in Chile and worked on a project.

However, a day before the launch of the series, the magazine Who published a photograph where it appears Diego Boneta embraced with Renata notni. With that image, both confirm that they are in a love relationship.

“Exclusive! Diego Boneta posed for the first time with his girlfriend Renata Notni for whom. One day before the premiere of Luis Miguel, the series ”, the aforementioned media published on his Instagram account.

Also, a few days ago, the couple was approached by the press at the Mexico City International Airport, but Diego Boneta avoided commenting on the rumors.

“They know that I don’t talk about my private life. What I can tell you is that the second season (of Luis Miguel, the series) is coming out, “said the actor.

