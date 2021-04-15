Diego Boneta, protagonist of the explosive series Luis Miguel that this Sunday at 9 pm will premiere in Netflix his second season, he announced that this time he will play a “darker and more complex” version of the singer who “will no longer always be the hero of the story and possibly will make the public come into conflict with the decisions he makes.”

In dialogue with the national news agency Télam, the 30-year-old Mexican actor compared the profile of his character in the first season with this new installment. “In the first season he was more of a victim and here he is already an adult who tries to do the best he can with what life gave him,” he said.

After the success of 2018 that the actor himself defined as “unexpected”, this second season will reveal, in two timelines that go from the decade of the ’90s to the early 2000s, the ups and downs that “The sun of Mexico” he faced on and off the stage at the highest peak of his success.

Boneta said that a darker and more complex version of the singer will be seen. Netflix photo

“With Luis Miguel, reality surpasses fiction with his life,” summarized Boneta. Just as in the debut season the path to fame was tackled by a violent and exploitative father, the next eight episodes will show the less candid and more temperamental adult character.

How is the second season

Luis Miguel will go through situations that could be more typical of a soap opera: the tormented search for his missing mother, harmful environments, opportunistic friendships, the vagaries of fame, family and parenthood.

To the cast led by Boneta, Oscar Jaenada as his father Luis Rey, Camila Sodi as Erika and Argentine Cesar Bordón as its first representative, Macarena Achaga, Fernando Guallar, Pablo Cruz Guerrero and Juan Ignacio Cane, among others, are incorporated.

“We try to make a season that does not try to copy or recreate the previous season. This is another stage in Luis Miguel’s life, based on his life, so it is a darker, more complex season,” explained the actor born in Mexico City.

“There will be times when I expect people to conflict with the decisions that he makes. and that he is not always the hero of the story: he is an antihero who tries to do the best he can with what life gave him. At the end of the day he had a difficult life, he had no parents and he is trying to do what he can with the letters that life gave him, “he added.

Luis Miguel (Boneta) with his brothers Sergio Basteri (Axel Llunas) and Alejandro Basteri (Juanpa Zurita). Netflix photo

Boneta, who rose to fame in 2012 as Tom Cruise’s rival in the film Rock of ages, revealed the demanding work that the new Luis Miguel involved. “It was like playing two characters. You have the one from the ’90s, more similar to the one seen at the end of season 1, although it is also different because it is already entering its most successful time, and realizes the power it has. , it’s like the Lion King. “

The actor who played an important role in Terminator: hidden fate (2019), assured that he is a fan of Luis Miguel and that he grew up going to his shows and listening to his music. “For me he was an unattainable artist like no other, nobody knew anything, it was a mystery. And when I entered the series and I learned more about his life, I understood what happened to this man.”

