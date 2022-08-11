The passing of Diego Bertie it meant a great loss at the national level, especially for his closest circle. Although his family preferred that the last goodbye to the actor be given privately, the artist’s niece, Daniela Bertiehas had to go out in networks to demand that her mourning be respected and that the attacks on her cease.

Daniella Bertie: “I only ask that you allow us to pass this pain”

Daniella Bertie He surprised netizens with a strong message through a series of stories on his Instagram account. The first thing she asked for was the niece of Diego Bertie is to respect the pain that this loss has caused his family.

“I am infinitely grateful for all the messages sent and all the signs of affection. It is incredible the love that they have made us feel. But this time I ask, please, that the mourning that we are going through be respected, that my cousin (Aissa Bertie) be respected, my family and all the beings who have lost Diego, ”she wrote.

Likewise, the Young revealed that some users have harassed her with hate messages. This has caused her quite a bit of discomfort: “I wish I were strong enough not to be affected by the hurtful comments I receive or read, but I’m not. I only ask that you allow us to pass through this intense pain and find resignation and peace. Thank you”.

Daniella Bertie has received “very painful” comments after the death of Diego Bertie. Photo: Daniella Bertie/Instagram

Juliana Oxenford demands respect for Bertie’s family

Just like the niece of Diego Bertiethe journalist Juliana Oxenford She was quite outraged by the unnecessary exposure to which the actor’s family was subjected after his death. For the ATV driver, it was unacceptable that the press consulted quite insistently if the last goodbye to the artist would be a public event: