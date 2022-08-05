Diego Bertie He died on August 5 after falling from the 14th floor of his home in Miraflores. The sad news shook the artistic world because the 54-year-old Peruvian actor and singer resumed his musical career and had been on a concert tour for months. Carlos Sanchez de la Puente, his representative, recounted how his last days of life were.

What happened to Diego Bertie?

Speaking for the América Noticias program, the representative of Diego Bertie assured that during this week, the actor tested positive for COVID-19, for which he canceled his presentations at La Estación de Barranco.

“He is the noblest guy I have ever worked with, we scheduled his return to music. His return was unbelievably good, people hugged him, kissed him I’m in shock, I still haven’t talked to anyone in the family, ”she began.

“Diego Bertie was very happy”

revealed that Diego Bertie He did not attend his presentation on Thursday, August 4, one day before he died. “Diego reported some symptoms of COVID-19 on Monday, such as cough and flu that did not let him sing, he was not in the best of health and he is super demanding, as a precaution we prefer to reschedule. Until yesterday morning, I have spoken with him, he was very happy and happy because his family would go to see him. He told me ‘my brothers are going to come, my family is going to come, my friends’”, he added.

On the news of the soap opera actor’s death, the manager could not help but be moved because it was a fortuitous incident. “How will you understand? I’m in shock, I don’t think so I am very sorry if that has been confirmed,” he concluded.

At what time did Diego Bertie die?

According to the Municipality of Miraflores, in a document sent to the media, the incident occurred at 4 am, and at 4:25 am, a patrol car from the district police station arrived at the scene.

They they found the body of actor Diego Bertie. She fell from a 14th floor of a building located on the boardwalk. They transferred him to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital already dead.

Diego Bertie suffered a serious accident. Photo: Instagram

Diego Bertie was preparing a new album

The manager of Diego Bertie He said that the singer was producing a new album, after announcing his musical relaunch. As recalled, the 54-year-old actor and singer appeared in the Peruvian media in May and June of this 2022 to break the news.

This is what is known about his death

Diego Bertie fell from the 14th floor of a building in Miraflores. According to Mario Casaretto, general commander of the firefighters, he was found with multiple injuries. He died on the way to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital.

“This is unfortunate news… The person Diego Bertie was found in his garage with multiple fractures in his leg and back. He has been transferred to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital where he has already arrived as a corpse”, he declared to ATV.