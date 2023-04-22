“Single, married, widowed, divorced“, the film directed by Ani Alva Helfer, came to the big screen and is giving Peruvian film lovers something to talk about. Not only does it have a cast of national stars, but it is also proud to have 17,000 viewers on the day of its premiere on April 20.

Its success is such that it managed to dethrone major Hollywood productions and is only below “The Super Mario Bros. movie.” The reason for its success lies in its sense of humor, but also in the fact that it is a kind of last tribute to the late Diego Bertie.

A tribute to Diego Bertie

This is the last film in which Diego Bertie participated. Photo: composition LR/ La Soga Producciones

On social networks, the official page of “Single, married, widow, divorced” published a video dedicated toDiego Bertie with several of his scenes. “Diego Bertie, a great actor and a great person. He left his mark with his talent and his friendship. In every space and project in which he worked, he made himself loved,” reads the post.

“Many of us have been very close friends with him. The process has been very hard, very hard to finish the film without him. We love him very much, we love him, we respect him, we admire him; We hope that this film and the character he has played speak for him”, declared Gianella at the press conference for the Peruvian media.

What is the movie about?

https://youtu.be/HSDV0t5013U

“Single, married, widowed, divorced”introduces us to 4 childhood friends: Cecilia, Conny, Lorena and Daniela. After the first suffers the sudden death of her husband, they meet again after several years and embark on a trip to Pacasmayo. This journey will put their friendship to the test and they will rediscover why they are so special in each other’s lives.

Who is who in the movie?

Gianella Neyra as Cecilia

Katia Condos as Conny

Milene Vazquez as Lorena

Patricia Portocarrero as Daniela

Diego Bertie as Senior Surfer.

Apart from the four protagonists, other well-known characters that make up the cast are Rodrigo Sánchez Patiño. Rodrigo Palacios and Giovanni Ciccia.

