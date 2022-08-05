Diego Bertie would have lost his life in a fatal accident in the building where he lived, after falling from the 14th floor. The firefighters pointed out that the actor arrived lifeless at the Casimiro Ulloa hospital. He knows a little more about the life of the respected interpreter who had relaunched his musical and acting career a few months ago.

Who was Diego Bertie?

Diego Felipe Bertie Brignardello was born in Lima on November 2, 1967. He was a renowned 54-year-old Peruvian actor who successfully ventured into theater, television and cinema.

Despite this, the interpreter had another passion: music. He was on stage as part of a group “Images” and also as a soloist, always linked to the rock pop genre.

Diego Bertie suffered a serious accident that caused his death, according to information provided by firefighters. Photo: Diego Bertie/Instagram

What studies did Diego Bertie have?

During his youth he studied administration at the Universidad del Pacífico and psychology at the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. But He quickly discovered his talent when he made his stage debut alongside Osvaldo Cattone in the play “Annie”.

How was Diego Bertie’s career?

After becoming “obsessed with musical theater after a trip to Broadway,” he made the big leap from theater to television. She was in several productions, but It would be the telenovela “Natacha” that would change his life and give him the status of ‘telenovela heartthrob’ that would make him so popular in the 90’s.

His last appearance on the small screen was in the series “back to the neighborhood” that was on the air in 2021, giving life to ‘Luis Felipe Sandoval’. In addition, Bertie also acted in “There is room in the background” and there had been a lot of talk about his alleged return to the new season of the TV series. Despite this, the actor told La República that he was still not sure if he would return to the cast.

“I do not know yet. They haven’t told me anything. ‘Sergio Estrada’ is a character who was there (in “Al fondo hay lugar”). I don’t know if they want to take it back or not, I really don’t know, ”said the interpreter in December 2021.

Had Diego Bertie relaunched his musical career?

In recent months, Diego announced that he would return to give concerts with the original members of “Imágenes” at the Barranco Station. He appeared on many television shows with his band, promoting the shows and performing his classic theme “how difficult it is to love”.

“I have done everything, but I have many dreams ahead of me. I’m coming back to music and it makes me very happy. I’m recording with my group ‘Imágenes’, with which I started before becoming an actor, and releasing an album I recorded in Rio in 2003 that never came out, but I’m re-recording the songs. I am doing some collaborations with Erick Elera, “said the 54-year-old interpreter.

In 2021 he was honored by the program “On everyone’s lips” as the consecrated actor of that year. The moment was so emotional that Diego couldn’t help but get emotional and shed some tears. “ Wow, I’m thankful, really, they’ve given me a nice spot on the show. I feel grateful ”, He said quite moved.

Diego Bertie movies and series

Films:

Ultra Warrior (1990)

Full Fathom Five (1990)

Report to Death (1993)

We are all stars (1993)

No Mercy (1994)

Under the Skin (1996)

Dead of love (2002)

The Elusive Good (2001)

The robbery (2004 – Bolivia)

I Die for Muriel (2004)

A shadow ahead (2005)

The Andes do not believe in God (2005 – Bolivia)

Pirates in Callao (2005)

hellish desert

silent battles

This Smells Bad (2007)

The Andes do not believe in God (2007)

How Hard It Is to Love (2018)

TV soaps:

Rose of America (1988)

The Man Who Must Die (1989)

Natacha (1990–1991)

Fandango (1992-1993)

Street School: Piranitas (1994)

Cinnamon (1995)

Obsession (1996)

Pisco Sours (1996)

The Night (1996)

Leonela, dying of love (1997)

Love Stuff (1998)

Full Moon Lovers (2000)

Hunting a Millionaire (2001)

Anything Goes (2002)

Eve of Eden (2004)

Decisions (2005)

The Former (2006)

Yuru, the Amazon Princess (2007)

End Time (2007)

Desperate Housewives (2008)

Bermudez (2009)

The successful Gome$ (2010)

Hotel Othello (2014)

There is room in the background (2015–2016)

The Fortune Hunter (2015)

Lucas Returns (2016)

Back to the neighborhood (2017–2021)

Diego Bertie’s manager speaks after his death

Following the unfortunate news of the death of Diego Bertie, his manager Carlos Sánchez de la Puente spoke about it. The actor’s representative was shocked to learn about this loss.

“Diego is an angel living among us, he is the noblest guy I have ever worked with (…) We are united by a friendship with him, we scheduled his return to music, and it was incredibly good, people expected it, hugs him, kisses him. I am in shock, I have not spoken to anyone in the family yet, when we have more information we can talk in more detail, “he said.

Mario Casaretto, Fire Chief, provides information on the death of Diego Bertie

Fire Chief Mario Casaretto detailed how actor Diego Bertie was after falling from the 14th floor of his building located on the Miraflores boardwalk.

“ The person Diego Bertie has been found in his garage with multiple fractures in the leg, in the back. He has been transferred to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital as a corpse ”, he explained.

Hospital Casimiro Ulloa issues a statement on the death of the actor

Diego Bertie died after falling from the top of a building. The Casimiro Ulloa hospital issued a statement on the details of how the actor arrived at the health center.

Diego Bertie: Casimiro Ulloa hospital issues a statement on the actor’s death. Photo: Capture America TV

Diego Bertie canceled shows after presenting symptoms of COVID-19 before dying

Likewise, his representative stated that Diego Bertie’s next presentations had been postponed, as a precaution, as he showed symptoms of COVID-19.

“Diego reported some symptoms of COVID-19 on Monday, we as a precaution (they canceled presentations), the cough and the rest were not going to let him sing, he was not in the best moment of his health. He was a very demanding artist with himself (sic)”, explained Carlos Sánchez de la Puente.

Manager of Diego Bertie arrives at Casimiro Ulloa Hospital

Carlos Sánchez de la Puente, manager of Diego Bertie, arrived at the Casimiro Ulloa Hospital after confirming the death of the national actor. From the hospital, his representative spoke about how the artists were in the days before his death.

What happened to Diego Bertie in the last days before he died?

According to Diego Bertie’s manager, the actor contracted coronavirus, which is why he had to suspend his presentations. Days before he died, he was happy because his family would go to see him at La Estación de Barranco, where he had a series of concerts throughout the month of August.

“ Diego reported some symptoms of COVID-19 on Monday, such as cough and flu that did not let him sing, he was not in the best of health and he is super demanding, as a precaution we preferred to reschedule. Until yesterday morning, I have spoken with him, he was very happy and happy because his family would go to see him. He told me ‘my brothers will come, my family will come, my friends’ ”, expressed his representative, Carlos Sánchez de la Puente.

At what time did Diego Bertie die?

According to the Municipality of Miraflores, in a document sent to the media, the incident occurred at 4 am, and at 4:25 am, a patrol car from the district police station arrived at the scene.

They they found the body of actor Diego Bertie. She fell from a 14th floor of a building located on the boardwalk. They transferred him to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital already dead.

Diego Bertie died on the morning of this Friday, August 5, after falling from the top of a building. Photo: Composition LR/Diego Bertie/Instagram

Érika Villalobos reveals the actor’s last request before he died at the age of 54

Diego Bertie passed away on August 5, 2022. The 54-year-old actor fell from his home, in a building in Miraflores. After the news, Érika Villalobos spoke out and revealed the last request she made to him before his death.