Diego Bertie died on August 5 after falling from the building where he lived in Miraflores. The outstanding actor participated in various productions in film, television. Likewise, he built a solid career in music, an area that he was taking up again and for which he was visibly excited.

Along these lines, the death of the Peruvian artist has caused a stir in our country. For this reason, many fans of the interpreter of “How difficult it is to love” seek to recall his last appearances on the small screen. In this context, they have remembered his passage through “There is room in the background”.

Diego Bertie and his time at “AFHS”

In 2015, the actor joined the seventh season of “Al fondo hay lugar” after passing through the now-defunct fiction “Hotel Otelo”.

Diego Bertie played the psychoanalyst Sergio Estrada who had an affair with Isabela Picasso, a character played by actress Karina Calmet.

During fiction, Miguel Ignacio de las Casas and the popular ‘Platanazo’ had a feud with Sergio Estrada. Therefore, he joined with Claudia Zapata to take revenge on these characters.

However, Sergio Estrada went from acting as a villain to living a totally different transformation. He began a rapprochement with the Gonzales to embitter Francesca Maldini.

Was Diego Bertie going to return to “AFHS”?

Much was speculated about an alleged return to the new season of the TV series this 2022. However, the artist said he knew nothing about it.

“I do not know yet. They haven’t told me anything. ‘Sergio Estrada’ is a character who was there (in “Al fondo hay lugar”). I don’t know if they want to take it back or not. I really don’t know,” the interpreter told La República in 2021.

His last appearance was inBack to the neighborhood”, Peruvian series which was on the air in 2021, playing Luis Felipe Sandoval.

Diego Bertie: films and series in which the Peruvian actor participated

Films:

Ultra Warrior (1990)

Full Fathom Five (1990)

Report to Death (1993)

We are all stars (1993)

No Mercy (1994)

Under the Skin (1996)

Dead of love (2002)

The Elusive Good (2001)

The robbery (2004 – Bolivia)

I Die for Muriel (2004)

A shadow ahead (2005)

The Andes do not believe in God (2005 – Bolivia)

Pirates in Callao (2005)

hellish desert

silent battles

This Smells Bad (2007)

The Andes do not believe in God (2007)

How difficult it is to love (2018)

TV soaps:

Rose of America (1988)

The Man Who Must Die (1989)

Natacha (1990–1991)

Fandango (1992-1993)

Street School: Piranitas (1994)

Cinnamon (1995)

Obsession (1996)

Pisco Sours (1996)

The Night (1996)

Leonela, dying of love (1997)

Love Stuff (1998)

Full Moon Lovers (2000)

Hunting a Millionaire (2001)

Anything Goes (2002)

Eve of Eden (2004)

Decisions (2005)

The Former (2006)

Yuru, the Amazon Princess (2007)

End Time (2007)

Desperate Housewives (2008)

Bermudez (2009)

The successful Gome$ (2010)

Hotel Othello (2014)

There is room in the background (2015–2016)

The Fortune Hunter (2015)

Lucas Returns (2016)

Back to the neighborhood (2017–2021).

Rebeca Escribans saves emotional audio by Diego Bertie: “I’m not going to share it”

The driver Rebeca Escribans lamented the departure of Diego Bertie. “ I understand your pain, Fede, very close to the family. My colleagues are absolutely hurt, there are things that we will never be able to understand like death, it is difficult to face it. Let’s keep the privacy of Diego’s family, the pain “ began the figure of América TV.

“Very patient when it comes to loving his dialogue, his text, the situation on stage. I was in La Novicia Rebelde, with him and with Maria Grazia Gamarra, it was a very beautiful experience. It is delicious to meet your soul mate when it comes to chambear” , he continued. “I have an audio where he invites me to participate on stage,” she commented.

Diego Bertie’s manager rules out the actor’s death due to depression

The artist’s representative appeared before the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”: “The human being is complex, I have not only had a working relationship with him, we have talked about everything, and I can tell you that Diego loved life, he loved his family, his daughter, he loved being surrounded by his brothers, his friends. He told me that I reminded him a lot of his father, “said the agent.

Diego Bertie and the time he revealed that he was in love

This moment happened when the popular “Peluchín” received the actor and noticed that there was a print of a hand on his polo shirt, so he asked him a question in a peculiar way. “And is there a hand that is touching you these days? We see you happy, will there be someone you allow to enter your temple, your house? ”, He told her.

Diego Bertie had a very close relationship with his fans on social networks. Photo: Diego Bertie/Instagram

Diego Bertie: remains of the Peruvian actor were taken to the La Molina cemetery to be cremated

In the latest edition of América Noticias, It was reported that the remains of the Peruvian actor and singer were taken to the Molina cemetery. According to the newscast, the brother of the also Peruvian singer arrived at the Central Morgue of Lima, after the corresponding studies had been carried out, to transfer the body of the actor in a hearse to the Jardines de la Paz cemetery, where he would have been cremated. .

Diego Bertie: his manager revealed that the actor did have a boyfriend before his death

Magaly Medina interviewed Carlos Sánchez and asked him if Diego Bertie He had told him about his love life, the representative answered affirmatively and pointed out that on the day of his death the actor communicated with his boyfriend.