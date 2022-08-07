The passing of Diego Bertie still keeps hundreds of Peruvians shocked. The prominent national artist composed a hit for which he will be immortalized: “how difficult it is to love”, which was part of his album “Blue Fire”, released in 1997 and became one of the iconic songs in national rock.

How was “How difficult it is to love” born?

The late singer revealed that this song was always meant to be a hit: “Manuel Garrido Lecca suggested to me that we needed a hit (for his album); So, he contacted me with Gonzalo Polar and he sent me the melody of “How difficult it is to love”, and I wrote lyrics for him, which fit perfectly with it, ”he told Perú21.

The theme catapulted him to fame and he became one of the most popular public figures of the late 1990s. His impact was so great that 21 years later, in 2018, a film was made with his name, in which Diego Bertie himself acted. In addition, during the presentations that he made in an attempt to relaunch his musical career, this theme was one of his most requested.

What is the meaning of “How difficult it is to love”?