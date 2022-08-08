The death of the renowned Peruvian actor Diego Bertie the last 5th of august mourned the entire national entertainment scene. Not recently, the singer had also returned to the stage to relaunch his musical career.

Given the unfortunate news of his death, it was now known that we could still hear a new creation by the artist, and that his music will continue to spread to comfort and cheer his fans.

Diego Bertie and his return to the stage

Diego Bertie, who was considered a soap opera heartthrob in the late 1990s and early 2000s, has reappeared in recent months in various media outlets to say that he returned to Peru in order to work on new songs and on his new album. . Even the actor had already had live concerts in which he met with his fans, but unfortunately he had to cancel them in recent years. days due to contracting COVID-19.

Now, after his death, the singer’s manager, Carlos Sánchez, announced that his new album “Río tres x” will be released soon, which was already in the recording process.

Diego Bertie suffered multiple fractures after falling from the top of his building. He died on the way to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital. Photo: Diego Bertie/Instagram

They reveal the unpublished song of Diego Bertie

the music producer Manuel Garrido Lecca He worked with Diego Bertie on a new musical theme, and gave an interview to the Sunday program “Día D” in which he showed a preview of “Pod ser”, the unpublished song that the actor recorded before his death.