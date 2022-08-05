Diego Bertie died in an accident in his building after falling from the 14th floor, according to information provided by firefighters. They pointed out that the actor was lifeless when he arrived at the hospital Casimir Ulloa.

A few months ago, the interpreter declared for the first time about his sexual orientation in an interview with the program “Magaly TV, the firm”. In addition, she gave little-known details of her love life.

“Yes, we had a short relationship (with Jaime Bayly). It wasn’t relevant.” Bertie mentioned. In turn, he clarified that he did not hold a grudge against the presenter for having revealed details of his intimate life in one of his books. “If there is someone who came out of the closet and lived his homosexuality with complete freedom and respect, it was me, not him,” the actor pointed out.

What did Diego Bertie say about his sexual orientation?

The interpreter revealed that, despite not having spoken publicly about this topic in the past, he has always enjoyed his sexuality. In addition to this, he mentioned that his family and his friends knew that he was gay.

“I am free with the possibility of falling in love with someone, I am what I am and I don’t need excuses to say: ‘Hey, I’m this,'” he said in an interview with Magaly Medina.

In addition, regarding Pride Month in June, Diego Bertie told La República that “there weren’t many reasons to celebrate.”

“I think there shouldn’t be a Gay Pride Day, just like Father’s Day and Mother’s Day. It should be every day. I feel very proud of who I am and I feel very proud that we are a country that dares to go out on the streets and celebrate freedom and love, which is ultimately the most important thing”, declared the also musician.

What did Diego Bertie think about ‘coming out of the closet’?

The “Natacha” actor was against the public’s need to see other celebrities “come out of the closet”, especially considering that there was no need to do so.

“The ‘coming out’ thing is stupid. The closet is not a place, it is your head. So if you say that you have come out of the closet, but in your head you have not solved your rolls, you are still in the closet. The closet is finally your own freedom, the way you live your things, “Bertie told La República.

Following this line, he told Magaly Medina that he did not give details about his past relationship with Jaime Bayly or about his sexuality due to some kind of “public pressure”. “I’ve never had a crush, but no one can tell me: ‘Hey, come out of the closet.’ I come out of the closet when I feel like it and if I need it”, the actor said.

What did Diego Bertie say about his romance with Jaime Bayly?

The singer pointed out that his relationship with the writer was not relevant, but the events that arose after the breakup were very significant for his life and his family. He explained that Bayly took away the opportunity to talk about his sexual orientation when and how he wanted.

“He wrote books, he aired my privacy, exposed things that I had the right to expose when I wanted and at the time I wanted. She exposed me and violated my family, my daughter, my life, my career. She hurt me a lot”, Bertie said.

In addition, due to the writer’s revelations in his novel “Don’t tell anyone”, Diego was forced to talk to his daughter about his sexual orientation. “I never had the need (to announce it) because it was very clear to me. My daughter has known that I am gay since she was 6 years old, she could have avoided telling her,” he admitted.

Jaime Bayly’s response to Diego Bertie

This June 5, Jaime Bayly recounted his feelings in the third person and avoided referring directly to Diego Bertie by name, but this did not prevent readers from identifying who he was referring to: “My relationship with him (Bertie) was not short or failed, and it was not irrelevant either. It lasted a couple of years. He was my first man. I loved it”

Did Diego Bertie have a partner?

The actor pointed out, a few months before his death, that he currently had an affair with a person who did not belong to the public sphere. “Let’s say that I don’t lack affection, love, I have love in excess and the best. (…) I have never liked to talk about my intimacy, but I also have nothing to hide, “he said in an interview with” Love and fire “.

In statements for the América Noticias program, Diego Bertie’s representative assured that during this week, the actor tested positive for COVID-19, for which he canceled his presentations at La Estación de Barranco.

“He is the noblest guy I have ever worked with, we scheduled his return to music. His return was unbelievably good, people hugged him, kissed him. I’m in shock, I still haven’t talked to anyone in the family, ”he began.

Diego Bertie was preparing a new album

The manager of Diego Bertie He said that the singer was producing a new album, after announcing his musical relaunch. As recalled, the 54-year-old actor and singer appeared in the Peruvian media in May and June of this 2022 to break the news.

Had Diego Bertie relaunched his musical career?

In recent months, Diego announced that he would return to give concerts with the original members of “Imágenes” at the Barranco Station. He appeared on many television shows with his band, promoting the shows and performing his classic theme “how difficult it is to love”.

“ I have done everything, but I have many dreams ahead of me. I’m coming back to music and it makes me very happy. I’m recording with my group ‘Imágenes’, with which I started before becoming an actor, and releasing an album I recorded in Rio in 2003 that never came out, but I’m re-recording the songs. I am doing some collaborations with Erick Elera, “said the 54-year-old interpreter.

Diego Bertie canceled shows after presenting symptoms of COVID-19 before dying

Likewise, his representative stated that Diego Bertie’s next presentations had been postponed, as a precaution, as he showed symptoms of COVID-19.

“Diego reported some symptoms of COVID-19 on Monday, we as a precaution (they canceled presentations), the cough and the rest were not going to let him sing, he was not in the best moment of his health. He was a very demanding artist with himself (sic)”, explained Carlos Sánchez de la Puente.

Érika Villalobos reveals the actor’s last request before he died at the age of 54

Diego Bertie passed away on August 5, 2022. The 54-year-old actor fell from his home, in a building in Miraflores. After the news, Érika Villalobos spoke out and revealed the last request she made to him before his death.