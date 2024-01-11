Flora's Inheritance, the moviedirected by Augusto Tamayowhich proposes a new look at the life and legacy of Flora Tristán, launches its official poster and confirms its premiere for March 7 in Lima and regions.

This is the twelfth film by Tamayo San Román that returns with a production ofhistorical and fictionthat gives visibility to one of themost exciting female characters of the 19th centuryand our history.

With the main performances ofPaloma Yerovi in ​​the role of Flora and Diego BertieAs theCaptain Chabrié,In his last participation in the cinema, he also has an extraordinary cast of great talents from the national scene, such asAlbertro Isola, Gonzalo Revoredo, Joaquín de OrbegosoJimena Lindo, Silvana Cañote, Mónica Sánchez, Lucía Caravedo, Milena Alva, Ana Cecilia Natteri, Bruno Odar, Marcello Rivera, Alfonso Silva Santistevan,Ramon Garciaamong others.

Based on a script byJimena Ortiz de Zevallos and Augusto Tamayo, the film brings us closer to Flora Tristán in the flesh, to the moments of her life that highlight the rebellious, passionate and courageous woman who defended freedom of action and thought. Franco Peruvian, self-taught, writer and pioneer of feminism,Flora was a promoter of innovative ideas for her timedefender of women, workers and human rights.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whr9ONxSPkE images from the movie Flora's Inheritance

The story told in the film focuses on Flora's decision to travel to Peru to claim the family inheritance that she is convinced belongs to her.

With this objective, she escapes from her husband's mistreatment, flees France and begins a boat journey with the help of Captain Chabrié. Despite her loneliness and difficulties, on the high seas Flora ignites her libertarian ideas.

But upon arriving in Peru, she faces another disappointment. Her uncle Pío Tristán, the only family member she trusted to help her, changes her mother's will and reduces the inheritance to a minimum pension that leaves her in poverty.

Far from getting depressed,upon returning to FranceFlora affirms herself as a writer, promotes education and focuses on her fight forrights of women and workers.

During his life he had great loves and also established a romantic relationship withOlympe Chodzko(Jimena Lindo), a Polish aristocrat who was fascinated with her since she met her. Without losing track of her great ideals,Flora ends her days focused on her projects, always independent.

Filmed inLima, Callao, Arequipa and Bordeaux, FranceFlora's Inheritance is a film with a historical background but also romantic, poetic and with the beauty and feminine strength that its protagonist gives it.

A film full of details, carefully set, with magnificent scenes in which the quality of Juan Durán's photography, the music created byMiguel “Chino” Figueroa and Víctor Villavicencio; art direction and production by Nathalie Hendrickx. Produced by Argos Producciones, it has national and international distribution by Tondero distribution.

