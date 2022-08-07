The manager speaks. After the sudden death of renowned actor Diego Bertie on August 5, his representative gave an interview for the program “Magaly TV, the firm”in which he spoke about the death of the actor.

Carlos Sánchez provided details about his friendship with Diego Bertie and confirmed that the artist had a romantic relationship.

Manager spoke with Diego Bertie’s boyfriend

When asked by a reporter from Magaly Medina On whether Diego Bertie had told him about his love life, the representative answered affirmatively and pointed out that on the day of the actor’s death he contacted his boyfriend.

“ Yes, I did speak to him (Bertie’s boyfriend) this morning, but via text message, via chat.” Carlos Sánchez expressed and also maintained that he did not know if the actor was accompanied at the time of his death. “I don’t have any more details.”

Manager affirms that he had a close friendship with Diego

Likewise, Carlos Sánchez clarified that his relationship with Diego Bertie was not strictly labor, but that he had become his friend and almost his confidant.

“I have not only had a working relationship with him, we have talked about everything and I can say that Diego loved life, his family, his children, he loved being surrounded by his brothers”, he pointed. “He told me that she reminded him a lot of his father,” she concluded.