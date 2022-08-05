The death of actor Diego Bertie has surprised public opinion. With the report of his departure offered very early this Friday, August 5, on social networks, friends, colleagues and users in general did not hesitate to send messages of support and remembrance for one of the emblematic actors of the national scene.

After confirming his death, the films, series and soap operas in which Diego Bertie was involved are remembered on various platforms. Of all these titles, there is one that is mentioned more than once: “Under the skin” (1996).

YOU CAN SEE: Diego Bertie, his famous soap operas, movies and series: from “Natacha” to “Back to the neighborhood”

Diego Bertie in “Under the skin”, film by Francisco Lombardi

The film tells the story of Percy Corso (José Luis Ruiz), a reserved and insecure policeman who must investigate a crime in Palle, a town in northern Peru. The case takes on greater notoriety because the victims are executed according to Moche rites.

Diego Bertie and José Luis Ruiz in “Under the skin”. Photo: Inca Films Productions

Pathologist Marina arrives in town, putting Percy on the right track. The increasingly close relationship between the two unleashes a passion and impulses in the policeman that he is unable to control. At the same time, Marina must think about what to do with her relationship with the mayor’s son. While all this is happening, the killer shows the darkest side of him.

YOU CAN SEE: “Bewitched” and Dick York: the sad end of one of the TV icons

The film is called, both by the public and by critics, as one of the best Peruvian films of all time. The rawness of the thriller, its performances to remember, and its dialogues full of passion and intrigue steal the attention of everyone who sees it.

Diego Bertie gave life to Gino Leyva, the son of the questioned mayor of the city. FHe was accompanied in the cast by José Luis Ruiz, Ana Risueño, Jorge Rodríguez, Gianfranco Brero and more performers directed by Francisco Lombardi.

For the memory will remain that scene in which Percy and Gino talk about the pathologist. What is said and the policeman’s reaction leads us to see how a character who was apparently the docile and good character of the plot changes drastically due to a passion, not just love, that absorbs him.