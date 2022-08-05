The renowned Peruvian actor Diego Bertie passed away on August 5 at the age of 54. With this unfortunate news, much has been said about his most successful films and series throughout his extensive career. In this way, he has once again highlighted the news of his participation in “Flora’s Inheritance”a film that recounts the life of Flora Tristan and now consecrated as the last feature film of his career .

Despite having been involved in an unfinished project with Efraín Aguilar, his work on the film directed by Augusto Tamayo and produced by Argos Producciones Audiovisuales did come to an end and will feature him as the co-star of a deep story about the important writer of Peruvian descent.

YOU CAN SEE: Diego Bertie and “Don’t tell anyone”: how is the film related to the actor and what is it about?

There are not many details about the film, except that Bertie played the Captain Chabrie and what will address “The fight for the rights of women and the life of the writer Flora Tristán” as its official Facebook page points out.

Official photo of Diego Bertie as Captain Chabrié. Photo: Flora Heritage/Facebook

The also singer had had his last participation in the cinema with the tape “How difficult it is to love!” in 2018—which went almost unnoticed in Peruvian theaters—but it will finally be “La inheritance de Flora” with which he will say goodbye to the seventh art when it opens on a date that has not yet been defined.

YOU CAN SEE: Diego Bertie, his remembered passage through cinema and TV: from “Natacha” to “In the background there is a place”

Diego Bertie and the Peruvian heroes

For Bertie this was the third period film he made and also the third made by renowned filmmaker Augusto Tamayo. In a previous interview with La República, he highlighted how important it is for Peruvians to meet the heroes of our country.

Official poster of “The inheritance of flora”. Photo: Cineaparte

“This Peruvian-French woman who returned to Peru to claim an inheritance to become independent from a miserable life, with a man who mistreated her, the same woman who later became a trade unionist and defender of women in the world. I am the captain who manages her trip, with whom she falls in love, her great love of her life, “she said.

YOU CAN SEE: Diego Bertie: “Without compassion” and 7 films and series of the actor to watch in streaming

Goodbye, Diego Bertie!

From the official page of the film “The inheritance of Flora”, a post was dedicated to the artist in which his death is lamented and he is thanked with a few words for his participation.

Publication of the official page of the film. Photo: Flora Heritage/Facebook

“It has been an honor to have you as co-star of our project. Thank you for your art, Diego. Your talent and you will live forever in this movie. Rest, Captain Chabrié ”, reads the publication.