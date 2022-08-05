Peruvian actor Diego Bertie died this Friday, August 5, in Miraflores. The news has left the general public, his closest friends, and fellow artists of his speechless. In social networks, the messages of support and remembrance have not been long in coming.

According to the director of the Communications area of ​​the hospital where he was treated, Diego Bertie died at dawn at the age of 54 after falling from his apartment. Likewise, it was indicated that in the next few hours a statement will be issued to clarify the details of this accident.

Films, series and soap operas of Diego Bertie

Although the actor has credited “Rosa de América” ​​(1988) as his first telenovela, he achieved notoriety with “Natacha”, a 1990 Panamericana Televisión telenovela. Here he gave life to Pedro.

Then he was part of “Fandango” (1992) where he gave life to Bruno Strombombi. This production was followed by “Escuela de la calle: pirañitas” (1994), “Canela” (1995) and “Obsesión” (1996), a soap opera where he was Leonardo Ratto.

With a career already consolidated in the 90s, Diego Bertie would later participate in soap operas and movies that would lead him to be one of the most representative figures on the national scene. Some of them are:

“Leonela, dying of love” (1997) as Pedro Luis Guerra Morales

“Things of Love” (1998) as Gonzalo “Chalo” García León

“Full Moon Lovers” (2000) as Simón Luna

“Hunting a millionaire” (2001) as Felipe Castillo

“Everything goes” (2002) as Iván Meireles

“Eva del Eden” (2004) as Roldán de Astorga y Carrasco

“The ex” (2006) as Sergio Estevézos Roles”

“Yuru, the Amazon Princess” (2007) as Leo

“Desperate Housewives (2008) as Antonio Guerrero

“Bermúdez” (2009) as Gonzalo Lleras

“The successful Gome$” (2010) as Martín Gomes / Gonzalo Guerra

“There is room in the background” (2015–2016) as Sergio Estrada

“The Fortune Hunter” (2015)

“The Return of Lucas” (2016) as Honorio Cárdenas

“Back to the neighborhood” (2017–2021) as Luis Felipe Sandoval

In the cinema, actor Diego Bertie also had an important role. Movies like “Reportage on death” (1993), “Without compassion” (1994), “Under the skin” (1996), “Pirates in Callao” (2005) and the last one he filmed “How difficult it is to love” ( 2018), will be part of the popular memory.

For many, “Without compassion”, is one of the best moments of the actor’s cinema. The film, directed by Francisco Lombardi, is an adaptation of the novel “Crime and Punishment” set in Lima in the 90s.