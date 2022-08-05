On the morning of this August 5, it was reported that Diego Bertie He suffered a fatal accident when he fell from the top of his building. According to firefighters, the actor arrived corpse at Casimiro Ulloa Hospital.

As mentioned, the remembered interpreter fell from the 14th floor of his building located on the Miraflores boardwalk. At his turn, according to the director of the Communications area of ​​the hospital where he was treated, the national artist passed away at 4.28 am at 54 years of age. Likewise, it was indicated that an official statement will be issued in the next few hours to clarify the details of this accident.

Diego Bertie’s manager speaks after his death

After the unfortunate news of the death of Diego Bertie, his manager Carlos Sánchez de la Puente spoke about it. The actor’s representative was shocked to learn about this loss.

“Diego is an angel living among us, he is the noblest guy I have ever worked with (…) We are united by a friendship with him, we scheduled his return to music, and it was incredibly good, people expected it, hugs him, kisses him. I am in shock, I have not spoken to anyone in the family yet, when we have more information we can talk in more detail, “he said.

Diego Bertie canceled shows after presenting symptoms of COVID-19 before dying

Likewise, his representative stated that his next presentations had been postponed, as a precaution, due to showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“Diego reported some symptoms of COVID-19 on Monday, we as a precaution (they canceled presentations), the cough and the rest were not going to let him sing, he was not in the best moment of his health. He was a very demanding artist with himself (sic)”, explained Carlos Sánchez de la Puente.