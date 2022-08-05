The Peruvian cinema and theater is in mourning On the morning of this Friday, August 5, it became public knowledge that the actor Diego Bertie fell from the 14th floor of the building where he lived and, during his transfer to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital, he lost his life.

Given this, some tv characters, colleagues and politicians used their social networks to dedicate some emotional messages to him. Part of the cast of “back to the neighborhood” regretted what happened and sent condolences to the family.

Merly Morello

“Today I woke up to this news and my heart broke. Thank you for so much, ”the actress wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

Cast of “Back to the neighborhood” says goodbye to the actor with emotional messages. Photo: Instagram capture/Merly Morello

Raysa Ortiz

“Grateful for having been lucky enough to share a set with you. We missed a big, thanks for teaching us so much. Until always and fly high, Diego, ”she shared.

Cast of “Back to the neighborhood” says goodbye to the actor with emotional messages. Photo: Instagram capture/Raysa Ortiz

Erick Elera

“I will always remember you in the midst of smiles, Diego,” he published through a cheerful photo of both.

Cast of “Back to the neighborhood” says goodbye to the actor with emotional messages. Photo: Instagram capture/Erick Elera

Mermaid Ortiz

“This last hug, so real, so you always. Thank you for being a teacher, for letting us learn something from you and being able to share so many years working as colleagues. I will always admire you. He flies high and continues to shine as always, Diego, ”he posted.

Cast of “Back to the neighborhood” says goodbye to the actor with emotional messages. Photo: Instagram capture/Sirena Ortiz

Adriana Campos-Salazar

“Unexpected news. A great colleague, incredible person and an admirable artist. Rest in peace,” he recalled.

Cast of “Back to the neighborhood” says goodbye to the actor with emotional messages. Photo: Instagram capture/Adriana Campos Salazar

Alexia Barnechea

“Rest in peace. Thank you for your talent, affection and teachings”, expressed the actress.

Cast of “Back to the neighborhood” says goodbye to the actor with emotional messages. Photo: Instagram capture/Alexia Barnechea

Minister of Culture offers rooms of the Great National Theater for the wake of Diego Bertie

Alexander SalasMinister of Culture, lamented the death of the actor and announced that he is making the Grand National Theater available to the family so that his remains may be veiled.

“We are trying to communicate with them, but I use the media to tell Diego Bertie’s relatives that they have the Gran Teatro Nacional, on behalf of the Government of Peru, and, of course, the facilities of the Ministry of Culture, if so. they consider it pertinent, so that their remains are taken there,” he told the press.