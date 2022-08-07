Peruvian singer and actor Diego Bertie died in the early hours of Friday, August 5, after falling from the 14th floor of his building in Miraflores. His sudden death shocked all his fans, who remember him for his participation in numerous soap operas and movies such as “Natacha”, “There is room in the background”, “Back to the neighborhood”, “Things of love”, “This smells bad” , among many others.

Months before his death, Bertie monopolized all the media covers after attending the set of “Love and Fire”, since in said program he shared more details of his love life. The actor answered the curious questions of Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre, one of whom wanted to know if he currently had a partner.

Diego Bertie confesses that he is in love

This moment happened when the popular “Peluchín” received the actor and noticed that there was a print of a hand on his polo shirt, so he asked him a question in a peculiar way. “And is there a hand that is touching you these days? We see you happy, will there be someone you allow to enter your temple, your house? ”, He told her.

Diego Bertie died on Friday, August 5 after falling from his building. Photo: Diego Bertie/Instagram

Diego Bertie, who never liked to share his private life, decided to make an exception and open the doors of his intimacy to affirm that there was currently someone who held a special place in his heart. “Let’s say that I don’t lack affection, I have love in excess and the best,” she told the program ‘Amor y fuego’.

Although he was consulted about the identity of the person with whom he shared his days, Bertie preferred to remain silent. “I have never liked to talk about my intimacy, but I don’t have anything to hide either, rather he is not a public person. . As the song ‘Palabras del alma’ said, full time and with a marked card”, she confessed.

Magaly Medina pronounces on the death of Diego Bertie

Diego Bertie passed away in the early hours of this Friday, August 5, and various figures have spoken to say goodbye to the Peruvian actor. Such is the case of the journalist Magaly Medina, who used several minutes of her program to say goodbye to the national artist.

“It was shocking to receive the news. You feel like you’ve known him forever, even though I only knew him on screen and through his plays on stage. I was not his friend, but he is a man who transmitted a lot of sympathy and charisma, something that those who claim to have talent lack, ”said Medina.

Magaly Medina says goodbye to the late actor Diego Bertie. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram/ diegobertie/ ATV Capture

Diego Bertie and the projects he left unfinished after his death

The late actor was working on a new musical album, according to Carlos Sánchez de la Puente, the artist’s manager. At the same time, he was shooting the film ‘La inheritance de Flora’, directed by Augusto Tamayo and starring Paloma Yerovi.

In an interview with Verónica Linares, the artist also said that he was recording the movie Single, married, widowed, divorced, where he shared roles with his friend and colleague Katia Condos.

Diego Bertie’s manager reveals that he did have a boyfriend

The representative of the national actor, Carlos Sánchez, told in an interview with the Magaly Medina program that Diego Bertie She had a boyfriend before her death. During their conversation, the businessman pointed out that he managed to talk to the singer’s partner after learning of his death. “Yes, I spoke to him (Bertie’s boyfriend) this morning, but via text, via chat,” he noted.

Did Diego Bertie have an affair with the protagonist of “Natacha”?

In an interview, the late actor confirmed that he had a short romance with Maricarmen Regueiro when both worked on the novel “Natacha”. After many years, Diego Bertie He met again with the Venezuelan to record “Things of love”, but they did not get along when the cameras were turned off. “We had a very short relationship during ‘Natacha’. When we returned to work after time, each one was at different times: she with her partner in jail and me for having my daughter, “she said.